By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, it has not recorded any case among its corps members and staff.

The Scheme also said, though the COVID-19 pandemic threatened socio-economic activities in the country, it has however remained visible through the contributions of corps members at containing the disease.

Director-General of the Scheme, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this at the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Orientation Workshop, on Thursday.

Recall that the 2020 Batch ‘A’ stream one orientation course was suspended abruptly on the 18th of March, 2020 to avoid the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Orientation Camps.

However, the Ibrahim revealed that the Scheme had put measures in place to ensure that no case of the virus would be recorded when camps reopen on November 10.

He said: “Since the outbreak of the virus in the country, we have not recorded any case among our corps members and staff.

“Though the pandemic posed challenges to the socio-economic activities in the country and the rest of the world; the NYSC, being a dynamic organisation, remained visible, especially through the complementary

