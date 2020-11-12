Signs forbidding outdoor drinking are to be erected around Blackrock in south Dublin following large gatherings in the village centre last weekend with little sign of social distancing.

Ironically, the success of popular on-street furniture added by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council as part of its response to Covid-19, is thought to be the reason so many people congregated, purchasing takeaway pints from local pubs.

The activity on both Friday and Saturday night prompted some local irritation at an apparent disregard for public health measures and gardaí intervened.

They are also understood to have raised their concerns with members of the local business community.

Ahead of this weekend, the local authority said it “is working with the gardaí to tackle these matters and will be providing signs to remind the public that it is against bylaws to drink in public spaces/streets”.

It said enforcement of any alleged breaches of licensing laws, anti-social behaviour or public health measures is a matter for gardaí.

“The public seating provided during the pandemic has brought many positive benefits and is extensively used by young and old,” it said. “We would hope that this infrastructure would be respected by all citizens and will be a valuable addition to town and village centres for years to come.”

One well-placed source claimed gardaí had suggested the furniture be temporarily removed but said this would not sit well with the community. Gardaí did not respond to requests for comment.

Footage that emerged of the outdoor drinking is the latest to show tensions around ongoing lockdown measures – where some wish to socialise, others are put out by what they consider irresponsible behaviour.

Under Level 5 Covid restrictions pubs are permitted to sell takeaway drinks. No organised outdoor gatherings are permitted but there is no indication last weekend’s activity was planned.

“Young people who really have nowhere to go; in fairness to them, from what I can gather from talking to people they [were] all either in couples or in small groups,” said local councillor and former government minister Mary Hanafin, stressing there were no large individual groups.

“But there are so many of them there that it’s not possible for them to socially distance.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Dun Laoghaire Cormac Devlin said the street furniture had become a de facto lounge for some of the local establishments.

“I do have great sympathy for them because many of them have closed,” he said, echoing widely held concerns for the town’s business community.

Mr Devlin said such gatherings were also apparent in other parts of south Dublin.

On social media, the village was dubbed by one person as “the new Temple Bar” but public reaction appears mixed – many praise the recently installed furniture and other measures in the area enjoyed by families and the wider community.

“I think Blackrock is doing a lot better than other villages just because of the public realm changes that have been made,” said Green councillor Séafra Ó Faoláin.