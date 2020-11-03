•As situation begs for government’s urgent attention

Kirikiri area of Apapa, Lagos, is where Nigeria’s most popular detention facility, the Kirikiri Maximum Prison now Correctional Centre, and a host of industries is located.

But the worsening deplorable condition of the road leading in and out of the famous town has continued to give business owners, residents, motorists, commuters and other road users sleepless nights, as what was once regarded as minor and relatively harmless potholes have today transformed into a network of craters because of neglect by the government over the years.

This sorry state of the road has wrecked many vehicles and sent several others to mechanics and panel beaters’ workshops, while business activities have crumbled.

In fact, motorists, commuters and other road users now avoid anything that has to do with Kirikiri because of the difficulty in accessing the area and getting out of it due to the worsening deplorable condition of the road.

Of particular note is the crater at the junction Berger Suya bridge and Berger Yard inward Kirikiri town. This spot has remained a major concern for road users for several years without government’s intervention. The situation became unbearable sometime last year which necessitated Vamguard Media Limited to intervene on the spot by filling it up with debris.

After Vanguard’s palliative measure, the spot became okay for sometime but because the intervention was not sustained, the situation of the spot has become helpless as usual, and it seems only the government has the solution to the problem of the road littered with craters and potholes on both sides.

The story is the same at Berger Suya U-turn by service lane outward Berger Yard as craters and potholes take over the entire stretch of the service lane. Some years ago, before these failed sections of the road became the nightmare that they are presently, many motorists could still drive over the cracks and abrasions on it without endangering their lives or exposing their vehicles to serious damage.

But this is not possible any more. Now, it takes only those who are daring or desperate to brave that death-trap on the road.

Unfortunately, it is a must use for those wishing to take the overhead bridge to connect to the other side of the expressway leading to Mile Two and Oshodi

However, the situation has worsened since the beginning of the rainy season. This obviously accounts for why several sections of the road from Berger Yard Bus-stop to Kirikiri and Sun Rise axis, have failed.

Kirikiri residents now lament openly the deteriorating condition of their road, which has worsened in recent times, owing largely to consistent downpour and sundry factors, including depreciation induced by articulated vehicles.

Neglected by successive governments, the road, residents and shop owners claim, would have been totally washed off were it not for the palliative works they routinely carry out, blaming the poor condition of the road, which leads to Nigerian Navy base; four tank farms, trailer dumps, two banks and fast food joints, among other outfits on lack of maintenance over the years.

