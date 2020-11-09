A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, sparked outrage on Twitter on Monday after he labeled the United States Vice-President-Elect, Kamala Harris, as ‘Jezebel’.

Mr. Fani-Kayode, a supporter of incumbent President Donald Trump, made the remarks as he expressed disappointment over the outcome of the U.S. presidential poll.

Kamila, 56, is America’s first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president-elect. In her first post-election speech on Saturday, she said, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last”.

She was elected to the U.S. Senate as a Democrat in 2016.

She is the first Indian American and African American woman to serve as a U.S. senator.

In November 2020 she was elected vice president of the United States on a ticket with Joe Biden.

‘‘I know Jezebel when I see her. Look into Kamalla’s eyes. Kaballa + Kundalini= Kamalla.Biden is a puppet and a smokescreen. A Biden presidency is a Kamalla Presidency. A Kamalla Presidency is satan’s Presidency. May God deliver,’’ his tweet read.

She has served as the junior United States senator from California since 2017.

In a recent article on his website, the ex-minister had declared his unflinching support for Mr Trump and also described the U.S. elections as ‘‘The biggest fraud in electoral history and in the history of democracy.”

Check out some Twitter reactions that have trailed Fani-Kayode’s controversial tweet on Nigeriantwittersphere

You need special deliverance.

I recommend a combined session from MFm and Lord’s chosen first. This should be followed by a bath by the river from Cele + Kerubu Then end it with a holy slap from David Oyedepo — Your Next Gov. Dolapo Akinbisola (@dolapoomotayo) November 9, 2020

Stop playing down your faith sir, the voting has already been done, we are to concentrate and maintain our connection with heaven that Trump “God’s servant” is coming out victorious.

Let go of distractions and focus sir. — Nwojo Ik Destiny (@NwojoIk) November 9, 2020

Not just some serial divorcee…A woman-beater Serial divorcee tueh 🙄😢 — KILL-SOCIAL-MEDIABILL (@Chukwuemeka_JN) November 9, 2020

So disrespectful to call someone’s mother and wife a Jezebel! No matter our political inclination, there are certain words or statement that shouldn’t be used to address women mostly responsible mothers! — V Bank 🏦 sales agent (@darlwright77) November 9, 2020

Why do you spew these sort of things with so much confidence sir? — Chiemeziem MD (@DrChiemeziem) November 9, 2020

Lol. Are you referring to this? pic.twitter.com/gW1a5aNQoi — Onaopemipo Dara (@monblaze) November 9, 2020

Although President Trump has not conceded, vowing to reclaim his mandate via the courts, his main rival in the election, Joe Biden of the Democratic Party, is the President-elect having polled more than the required 270 electoral votes to emerge President.

Mr Biden also outran Mr Trump in the popular votes cast and collated.