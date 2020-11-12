Soccer Football – Super Lig – Besiktas vs Trabzonspor – Vodafone Arena, Istanbul, Turkey – February 22, 2020 Besiktas’ Domagoj Vida celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Croatia defender Domagoj Vida was informed that he tested positive for Covid-19 after playing the first half of a friendly with Turkey in Istanbul on Wednesday, the Croatian football federation (HNS) said.

All the Croatia squad and staff members tested negative on Monday but additional testing was carried out on Wednesday morning ahead of Saturday’s Nations League match with Sweden, HNS said.

The Croatia team’s medical service received initial information of “one potentially positive result” during half-time of the Turkey match.

Doctors isolated Vida, the 31-year-old who was part of Croatia’s team in the 2018 World Cup final, while the suspicious result was retested and confirmation came that he was positive.

Vida, who plays club football for Turkish side Besiktas, will “spend the next few days in self-isolation in Istanbul”, HNS said.

He is set to miss the Sweden game and the Nations League fixture against Portugal on Tuesday.

Apart from Vida one member of HNS delegation, who was not in contact with players or staff members, tested positive.

Wednesday’s friendly with the Turks ended in a 3-3 draw.

When the Croatia squad arrived in Sweden additional coronavirus testing was carried out on players and staff, HNS said.

Croatia, who were surprise finalists at the 2018 World Cup, are third in Nations League Group A3 which also includes France, the team that beat them to the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Sweden.