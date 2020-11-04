…as NMA down tools over colleague’s kidnap

By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

Medical Doctors in Cross River on Wednesday downed tools over the kidnap of their colleague ,Dr Godwin Udo by gunmen on Sunday despite the 6pm to 6:a.m curfew imposed by the state government.

Vanguard learned that the medical practitioner who is with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital,UCTH, was abducted from his residence at Bateba street in Calabar South on Sunday November 1,2020.

The incident left residents speechless because he was whisked away by his assailants at about 7pm and this was happening even as there is 6:pm to 6:00a.m curfew imposed on the state by Governor Ben Ayade following the wanton destruction and looting of public and private properties by hoodlums in the guise of #endSARS protest.

An eye witness who spoke with Vanguard said the kidnappers numbering about five had stormed his residence while he was trying to drive into his compound on his way from work,surrounded him and whisked him away

A family source said the abductors only called about 2:00am yesterday morning and demanded for seven million Naria as ransom.

Apart from the doctor, one Emmanuel Asuquo was said to be have been kidnapped at Atimbo axis and later released last week after his friends and family parted with the sum of N2.4m as ransom just as another victim, simply identified as Okeke Onukwube, was whisked away on Friday, last week, and was said to have regained freedom on Monday.

It was also learned that a trader, Nsikak Etiene, who resides at Anantigha in Calabar South, was also kidnapped along the River bank within Calabar South on their return from Oron where they went for a business trip.

Following the abduction of Dr Udo, Nigeria Medical Association, NMA on Wednesday downed tools again stressing that they will not commence services until their colleague was released unconditionally.

Speaking with Vanguard ,the Chairman of NMA in Cross River,Dr Innocent Abang said that with immediate effect all medical Doctors in the state have withdrawn thier services until Dr Udo was released unconditionally.

He said :”The withdrawal of services across the state by medical Doctors is with immediate effect,this ugly incident is out of hand ,they can’t be picking us up week in week out.

“It also seems to us that the curfew has failed ,if he can be kidnapped during the curfew ,which means the curfew has failed and there is no protection for anyone even during the curfew ,” he said .

When contacted ,the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the abduction of the Dr Godwin Udo by gunmen to Vanguard .

She said :”The command is working round the clock to track down the abductors,the anti-kidnap Squad are on their toes to make sure he regains his freedom.

Vanguard