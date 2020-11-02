Olakunle Abimbola

I love dis Lagos, I no go lie

Na inside am I go live and die,

I know my city, I no go lie

E fit in nation like coat and tie

When Lagos belch, the nation swell

When the nation shit, na Lagos dey smell.

The river wey flow for Makurdi market

You go find in deposit for Lagos bucket.

– Wole Soyinka, The Beatification of Area Boy (1995)

The above lyrics preceded 1995, when the Wole Soyinka play, The Beatification of Area Boy, was first published.

Indeed, change “l love dis Lagos” to “I love my kontri”, and you have the revolutionary musical album, Unlimited Liability Company (ULC), that WS released, in concert with Tunji Oyelana’s The Benders, at the height of 1983’s fiddled general polls.

When the dust cleared, and the hurly-burly was done, and the political battle was lost and lost (to parody Shakespeare’s Macbeth), the 2nd Republic (1 October 1979 – 31 December 1983) lay in ruins.

Even then, “Lagos” for “my kontri”, made this 1995 version a classic of art predicting — nay, prophesying — life.

As it were, it most eerily predicted the Lagos 2020 #EndSARS protests, which tragically miscarried, leaving Lagos, and other parts of the country, a scorched car-case still in shock — though the play was published 25 years before!

Indeed bathetic lines like “When Lagos belch, the nations swell/When the nation shit, na Lagos dey smell”, presaged, in sheer gory and poetic technicolor, how in the #EndSARS violence, Lagos rocked Nigeria, as Nigeria rocked Lagos.

You want a common human denominator, in all of this poetic madness-turned-living tragedy? Look no farther than Muhammadu Buhari, president of the Federal Republic!

ULC (1983) cleared the way for Buhari’s first coming. Its 1995 cousin presaged the Lagos 2020 fiasco, that rammed rather darkly — at least the regnant order cried, at the alleged hijack of the #EndSARS protests by nefarious lobbies — at rogue regime change, which would have echoed 1983!

Talk of how things change, yet remain the same! Still, that unprecedented, post-Lagos curfew anomie from October 21, would haunt Lagos for a long, long time.

Arsonists, like the Vandals at the gates of Rome, at the 455 AD sack of Rome, freely roamed! Would Lagos ever be the same again? Cry, my beloved Lagos!

This Rome-Vandal parallel is apt. Evil characters torched Lagos, wilfully blind to strides it had made since 1999 — strides that made it an easy national reference, in democratic-era growth and development.

That evil lobby was also blind, deaf and dumb, to monuments that epitomize the glorious evolution of Lagos; and savaged its alluring landmarks, rooted in history, that make Lagos tick, sparkle and dazzle.

Nowhere did the Lagos transportation past, signpost an alluring future, than the rows of sparkling Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses that malicious souls, goaded by evil masterminds torched, at Oyingbo; and at Berger, on the Lagos end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Oyingbo and Yaba (old Lagos mainland) and Race Course (Lagos island) were old public transportation hubs, which BRT tries to recreate and replicate.

So, the vandal generation that set ablaze those crucial facilities never knew of the Lagos of Zarpas: golden-colour buses bearing the penny-coin emblem; the flaming red buses of the Lagos Municipal Transport Service (LMTS); later, the Lagos City Transport Service (LCTS); much later, the Lagos State Transport Corporation (LSTC); or even of their latter-day private sector competition, of Benson and Osinowo, et al, transport services, of sundry colours!

Those were saner days of organized, comfortable shuttles, complete with ticketing conductors; and checkers that conked cheats, ogling comfy rides without pay, before the chaos and bedlam and torture of the rash of Danfo and sundry yellow buses.

That is the proud culture BRT is trying to bring back, to hustling and bustling Lagos, since its 1999 dawn under the Bola Tinubu governorship, though BRT buses never hit the streets, till Babatunde Fashola’s first term.

But see the manic invasion of BRT tracks (witness: the okada-yellow buses jumble-and-tumble on the new Oshodi-Abule Egba track), these few days past! Only the Danfo generation can torch BRT buses, and feel hip about it all. Vandals!

Still, back to the “cradle”, the old Lagos and federal capital! From Campos Square to Stratchan Street, that long stretch on the long, long Igbosere Road, lies a sacred belt of government power and authority — that sweep housing rich monuments of Lagos and Federal Government history.

To your right, as you approach Campos Square from CMS/Odunlami, was the former Ajele Cemetery (Bishop Ajayi Crowther’s resting place until his remains were relocated circa 1969), now converted to a community mini-stadium and other public facilities.

Further up road is an impressive stretch, that defined the Lagos landscape, at the apex of its glory and prestige, as federal capital:

The Holy Cross Catholic Primary School, aka ”Holy Werepe” to indulgent kids in the hood, on account of the school’s crowing and daring tough boys.

The famous (Lagos) City Hall, Nigeria’s oldest local council secretariat, established in 1900. Locals gawked at its marbled majesty, when its present form was delivered, circa 1969. After a blaze, Governor Fashola restored it to its old glory — and more.

King’s (Founded 1909) College, is Nigeria’s first elite public school for boys, after England’s Eton College. But not even KC’s revolutionary history could save it from vandals — KC, whose “boys” turned against their colonial minders, to form the Lagos Youth Movement (LYM), to give Nigeria’s independence struggle a radical push!

The federal courts complex, comprising the old Supreme Court (now Court of Appeal, Lagos Division) and the premier High Court. In one of these iconic courtrooms, Chief Obafemi Awolowo was, in 1962/1963, tried for treasonable felony.

The famous Ministry of Works, perhaps the most popular in the Lagos Race Course old federal secretariat sprawl, headquartered at the 25-storey Independence Building — but now regrettably a shell, since after a tragic military-era fire.

Of course, the no less famous “federal Surveys”, after “Works”. Then, the Lagos Magistrate’s Court complex, which concludes the extensive landmark. Since 1999, that facility has beamed with modern court houses, and fitting jurists’ work gadgets.

Now, which Lagos true-born, or true-bred, would dare think arson, talk less of setting fire to these monuments? Yet, no less than three of them — City Hall, King’s College and the premier High Court — were set ablaze! Vandals at the gates of Rome!

The Lagos government must probe the arson, nab the masterminds, and get them their stiff comeuppance. But it should also chart a new radical path, in tackling urban poverty.

Anything short, of this twin-strategy, would in WS-speak, beatify the area boys of chaos and crisis. That won’t augur well for the safety and security of the emerging Lagos assets, to become future monuments.