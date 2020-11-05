Two unidentified persons were allegedly shot dead when fresh war broke out on Tuesday night at Owode area of Ikorodu, Lagos between rival secret cult gang members, Aiye and Eiye confraternities, Daily Trust reports.

It was also gathered that the cult war which began two weeks ago resulted in many others also sustaining gunshot wounds.

Some of those who were injured were said to have been caught up in the crossfire while on their way home from work.

The cult fight was also said to have caused heavy gridlock stretching from Anthony to Ketu, as there was no vehicular movement in and out of Ikorodu.

The shooting further heightened the tension around Ikorodu and it’s environs.

Suspected secret cult gang members have being in cold war for over two weeks and Daily Trust further reports that witnesses said many persons have lost their lives while others have been injured.

A resident of Owode, who refused to identify himself for fear of attack, said he was caught up in the bloody shoot out while on his way home from work on Tuesday night.

He said: “There was crisis at Owode Elede area on Ikorodu road as suspected cultists were at war. No vehicular movement to and from Ikorodu.

“Traffic, particularly to Ikorodu axis was grounded and stretched to Ketu, Ojota. Urchins also known as Area boys were seen gathered in large numbers at Mile 12 area.

“I managed to escape from the scene after putting a call to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, and also informed the PRO of the Rapid Response Squad,” he said.

However, the Lagos State Police is yet to confirm this development.

Like this: Like Loading...