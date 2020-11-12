Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

THE Chairman of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, Caleb Aba, has imposed a 12-hour curfew on Daudu community over allegation of missing genitals.

Daudu town located on Makurdi – Lafia federal highway witnessed youths unrest recently over allegation of ‘manhood theft’ by some young men.

The chairman of Guma Local Government told reporters in Makurdi yesterday that the curfew, which began on Tuesday, will be between 8pm and 6am until the security situation improves.

He noted that the decision to impose curfew was occasioned by youths’ restiveness, stressing that despite the intervention of community leaders and Governor Samuel Ortom, the youth continued to spread the allegation of missing genitals.

Aba said the youth on Monday invaded the Divisional Police Station in the community and attempted to torch it over fresh false alarm of missing genitals.

“The reason we imposed the curfew is that the youth in Daudu community have raised the alarm and accused certain persons of removing their genitals; male and female organs.

“They burnt down the properties of those they suspected and even killed a pastor whom they accused of being responsible.

“We appealed to them not to take the law into their hands. Even the governor appealed to them.

“But on Monday, the youth mobilised and went to the police station in Daudu, threatened to burn it down, accusing one man whom they beat to a state of unconsciousness, while accusing him of removing someone’s genitals..

“So it became too much and it appeared they will cause more destruction if they are allowed to move about freely. That was why the curfew was imposed,” the chairman said.

He said a commercial motorcyclist had been arrested in connection with Monday’s incident.