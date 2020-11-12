Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

A CURFEW has been imposed on a community in Benue State after a pastor was lynched and some persons beaten up on suspicion of removing residents’ genitals.

Chairman of Guma Local Government Area of the state Caleb Aba told reporters yesterday in Makurdi, the state capital, that the 8pm-to-6am curfew on Daudu community became effective on Tuesday, and would remain in place till security improved in the community.

The council chief said that despite the intervention of community leaders and Governor Samuel Ortom, the community youths continued their acts of violence, making spurious allegations that some persons were making people’s genitals disappear.

He said the youths on Monday invaded the Divisional Police Station in the community, intent on burning it down.

“They accused certain persons of removing their genitals: male and female organs. They went ahead to burn down the properties of those they suspected and even killed a pastor of the church whom they accused of being responsible.

“We talked to them and pleaded with them to allow the law to take its course. Even the governor of the state went there himself to talk to them.

“But last Monday, the youths mobilised and went to a police station in Daudu threatening to burn it down.”