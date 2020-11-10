By Rosemary Onuoha

Some customers of Universal Insurance Plc have applauded the claims-paying ability of the company, attesting that the company was able to settle their claims as and when due.

Owing to the company’s pedigree on claims settlement, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) a body also known as Nollywood industry, chose Universal Insurance to provide it with Group Personal Accident Insurance policy.

The group, which has about 150,000 members spread across the country, noted that the development was a dream come true for actors who are always exposed to varying degrees of occupational hazards without any form of compensation.

It added that the unveiling of the insurance cover for them symbolised unity of purpose and provided a sense of belonging and direction from the current team of the executive committee to the members.

Speaking on the scheme, Don Pedro Obaseki, former Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the AGN, expressed his delight for the scheme.

Obaseki said: “For the first time in the history of AGN, the Actors now have insurance protection. It is a wonderful experience and something the group have been looking forward to.

“It’s commendable and forward-looking and this is going to further leapfrog the industry and Actors Guild into another level in the sense that if you know the history of our members, you find out that Nollywood members always have health-related issues.

“So this will go a long way to trying to checkmate that and also create other health awareness amongst our members.”

Also confirming the claims of paying ability of Universal Insurance is the Chairman of Manny Insurance Brokers Limited, Mr. Kayode Okunoren, who disclosed that Universal has a rich heritage of sound professional practice in Nigeria.

Okunoren said that the insurer has written its name amongst the most brokers-friendly companies operating in the Nigerian market.

Other brokers also endorsed the company, even as they attested to how their claims were promptly settled by Universal Insurance Plc.

Also, Universal Insurance Plc has paid N1.2 billion as claims to its policyholders in the last five years.

Speaking on this development, the managing director, Universal Insurance, Mr. Ben Ujoatuonu, noted that the company is currently meeting all its obligations especially in the area of prompt claims settlement to clients and other stakeholders, adding that the insurer is liquid enough to carry out its civic responsibilities.

