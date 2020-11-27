Madrina formerly known as Cynthia Morgan is yet to move on from her battles with her former record label boss, Jude Okoye, as the German Juice singer has dragged him to court demanding a full account of income and expenditure from her intellectual property during her time at Okoye’s Northside Entertainment label, Punch is reporting.

According to documents dated November 26, 2020, filed before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos; the singer demanded a full account of income and expenditure from her intellectual property by the defendant in the person of Jude Okoye.

According to the court papers, “It was agreed that the compensation due to the plaintiff would be withheld by the defendant’s company until they were able to reimburse themselves for the expenses incurred in the promotion of the plaintiff.”

This simply means that the singer will not be paid till Okoye recovers all the money he spent on promoting her craft.

However, Cynthia Morgan has claimed that since signing a contract with Northside Entertainment on September 25th 2013, Okoye had spent about N8.5million on her. This includes rent payment of N1.5m; acquisition of a 2012 Range Rover car worth about N6m; and car maintenance which cost N1m, excluding the cost of ten music videos (which the figure was not stated).

She added that “all her requests (for the documents) have been met with vague and ambiguous rebuttals,” despite Okoye’s claim that she still owes Northside Entertainment.

However, Cynthia argued that she “achieved unprecedented success as Nigeria’s pioneer female dancehall artist,” which suggests that she has made more than Okoye declared and “disputes the defendant’s assertion that he has not recovered the investment outlay.”

As such, Madrina {Cynthia Morgan} is demanding full payments of any amount owed if the court finds Okoye guilty after looking through the account statements during trial.

According to the document, Cynthia Morgan further demands: “An order mandating the defendant to furnish the plaintiff with complete accounts including but not limited to all profits, expenses, royalties under any head whatsoever, due and accruing from the contract between parties dated September 25th 2013.

”A CONSEQUENTIAL ORDER directing that the Defendant pay to the PLAINTIFF, all outstanding money found to be due to her upon taking of the accounts including but not limited to royalties, fees, honoraria of any kind whatsoever from the date of the first infringement till date.

“PRE-JUDGEMENT INTEREST at the rate of 20% PER ANNUM from the date of the first infringement. POST-JUDGEMENT INTERESTS At the rate of the 10% PER ANNUM from the date of the judgement until full liquidation”.

