Dangote Group has said it will partner research institutions to advance indigenous technology and protect jobs. Group Executive Director, Dangote Group, Mansur Ahmed, pledged during a study tour of the Research and Development Steering Committee of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) at Dangote Refinery located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.







Ahmed said collaboration among government, academia and industry was needed to place Nigeria on the path of industrial development and employment generation.







He said: “The Dangote Group believes that there the need for a synergy between the researchers in the universities and the industries like what is found in advanced economies.







“The industry and academia need to work together to identify issues and problems that are looking for solutions and the researchers will now come back with their findings and proposed solutions.







“If the solution meets the expectations of the industry, you will get the two working together to find homegrown solutions to our problems.







“I think the idea initiated now by TETFUND is a welcome development, and we should make sure that whatever research that is going on in our universities is research that is useful and can be practicalised in our industries. This will expand the scope of indigenous technology.”







The delegation was led on tour by the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro.



Bogoro said the visit was aimed at bridging the gap between the industry and academia, adding that the committee was made up of over 100 eminent scholars and researchers.







“We couldn’t have started this tour better than visiting Dangote Group, which is the most innovative indigenous company. We believe that through collaboration with the industry that we will be able to apply science and technology to improve our country,” Bogoro said.

