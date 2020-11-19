Agency Reporter

Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Thursday said the ministry has the power to reposition the senior male national football team for optimal performance.

Dare, during an interview with newsmen in Minna, said: “As a Minister of Youth and Sports Development, it is my responsibility to make sure that our sports sector is growing.

“We expect good results from the national team’s technical crew.



“Therefore, we will review everything about the Super Eagles to enable the national football team progress and give us good results,” he said.

Dare however said Nigerians were not happy with the goalless draw the Super Eagles recorded against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

NAN reports that the draw recorded on Tuesday in Freetown kept the Super Eagles top of Group L of the qualifiers, with eight points from four matches played.

The team had on Match Day 3 of the qualifiers drawn 4-4 with the Sierra Leoneans in Benin City.

“We (the Sports Ministry) are not happy with what happened in Sierra Leone. Therefore, we have to do something to make the Super Eagles give us good results,” the minister said.

He, however, assured that President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to engage youths across the country meaningfully with various empowerment programmes.

“Mr. President will continue to engage the youths meaningfully and negotiate with them for good governance towards a better Nigeria,” Dare said.

NAN reports that the Minister was in Minna to meet with All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leaders across the country to ensure the party’s unity and progress.

