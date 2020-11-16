Daily News

Dare urges Eagles to beat S’Leone in Freetown

Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare  has urged the Super Eagles to go out for an outright victory tomorrow when they take on their Sierra Leonean counterparts in the reverse Group L fixture of the 2021 African Nations Cup qualifier.

The Super Eagles surrendered a four goal lead in the first leg in Benin last Friday as the visitors tied  the  match 4-4 to the chagrin of  most Nigerians.

“Nigerians have expressed a collective disappointment with the collapse of the team especially in the second half, giving up a 4-0 lead to a team that is ranked 88 times below our biggest football brand, the Super Eagles,” a crest-fallen Dare reportedly said.

He continued: “ I have expressed my disappointment with the result to the team and the Nigeria Football Federation.

“Like most Nigerians, only a convincing win in Freetown can assuage our feelings and bruised egos. Only a win will be acceptable in Freetown,

“The task at the moment is to get the team firmly back on track towards picking one of the group’s two tickets on offer for the  AFCON. A win in Freetown will seal a 19th  participation in the African Mundial,” said Dare.

