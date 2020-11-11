By Segun Showunmi, Ibadan

The cost of data will soon crash in Nigeria.

The chairman, Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande, said on Wednesday that cost of data in Nigeria will soon crash.

Akande who disclosed this while delivering a lecture in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital said data cost reduction will aid e-learning in the country.

Speaking on the topic “Religion, Education and National Development” at the Foundation Day ceremony of Precious Corner Stone University, Ibadan, Akande noted that e-learning is a new reality in the lives of Nigerians, adding that the key players are the end users who will have to learn how to make use of the new initiatives.

He explained that one of the major policies of the Buhari administration is to provide more broadband infrastructures in order to crash the price of data to make it affordable for Nigerians.

According to him, COVID-19 experience has shown that e-learning must be an integrated part of our education system, meaning that the system of education in Nigeria needs to be reviewed.

“Certain percentage of instruction ought to have been given through visual learning process.

“We have improved the backbone infrastructure like INFRACO, and licensing of private organizations to provide broadband infrastructure across the country.

“The more the availability of these infrastructures, the more the prices of data will keep crashing. As soon as most of these initiatives mature, the price of data will reduce to the barest minimum,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the chancellor of the university, Bishop Wale Oke, noted that the ceremony was a special one because it took the grace of God for the institution to attain its current height.

“PCU is a faith-based university that was established to give an enabling environment for students to thrive in their chosen fields,” he said.