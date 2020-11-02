A young woman who is convinced her mother has been murdered is pleading for help to solve the bizarre missing person’s case after her father told her that her mom had died in a psychiatric hospital and she was cremated despite there being no record of her death.

Ellie Green’s 52-year-old mother Angela Green hasn’t been seen since June 2019 when she vanished from Prairie Village in Kansas.

The 20-year-old said her father Geoff Green had told her that Angela had been admitted to a psychiatric facility that month.

She said he told her the following month that her mother had died and that he had her cremated.

The University of Kansas junior said she initially believed her father’s version of events but began to have doubts as the months wore on.

She contacted police in February this year when her father did not make funeral arrangements or notify family like he had promised and she learned there was no official record of her mother’s death in Kansas.

Police started investigating in February and say they are currently treating Angela’s disappearance as a missing person’s case.

Geoff has not been charged in relation to his wife’s disappearance.

Police say he has been unwilling to talk but that he is not a suspect because it is a missing person investigation. He has since hired an attorney that specializes in criminal defense.

The bizarre case dates back to June 2019 when Ellie said she last saw her mother after they got into a fight and she went to stay with her boyfriend.

The college student said her dad texted her soon after to say Angela had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

Ellie said her father would not tell her what facility and then informed her a month later that Angela had died while in the hospital.

He then told her that he had her body cremated.

Ellie, who has not directly accused her father of being involved in Angela’s disappearance, began to record her phone conversations with her father after claiming that his story started to change when police began investigating.

In one recording obtained by Fox4, Ellie questioned her father’s claim that the facility where Angela was being treated had called him at work to say that she had died.

‘I got a call that she was. She had passed away, so,’ Geoff can be heard saying.

Ellie responds: ‘But you can’t tell me anything about that call, or who called you or where or anything?’

‘No because I was very busy at that particular point in time. So, I didn’t worry about it. Because I knew that information would come in different ways,’ her father told her.

Ellie then said: ‘But you didn’t excuse yourself from work, like whenever I call you, you excuse yourself from work.’

In another call, Ellie questioned her father’s claim that he had Angela cremated.

She said her father told her that someone had hand delivered the ashes to the family home.

Ellie says her father told her that he paid $1,500 in cash and that he didn’t work with a funeral home.

‘I’m surprised to you, like just readily got her, agreed to get her cremated without any paperwork or proof or anything?’ she tells her father in the recording.

Her father said: ‘Oh, it’s it seems unusual, much later looking back on it, but at the time it did not seem odd since I’d never done it before.’

Ellie says she still hasn’t seen her mother’s ashes.

It is illegal in Kansas to cremate a body without a death certificate.

Ellie said she has tried to obtain a record of her mother’s death but officials say they don’t have one.

Police say the investigation is still active but they have no new or active leads.

Authorities have so far carried out two search warrants: One on the family home where Geoff still lives and another property that he used to store vintage cars.

Police have so far refused to say if they have recorded ashes or an urn.

Ellie has started speaking out publicly about her mother’s case in the hope that someone can provide information.

‘There’s no way with how much she cared for me, and there’s no way that she would just up and leave,’ Ellie said.

‘I hope that she is proud of me for standing up for her because she doesn’t have a voice for whatever reason, and I am trying to be that voice and just give back to her as much as she has given to me in my life.’