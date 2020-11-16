Davido and Mayorkun

Nigerian superstar singer and DMW boss David Adeleke better known as Davido is credited for having helped a number of Nigerian artists find success and fame in the music industry.

Among those artists is “Betty Butter” hitmaker Mayorkun also known as the Mayor of Lagos,

Taking to social media to share their first conversation that led to Mayorkun getting signed to his DMW record label, Davido wrote that he is emotional.

The “FEM” hitmaker shared:

“Me and @IamMayorKun 1st messages to each other !!! I’m type emotional”

This is coming after the duo’s recent collaboration on the song “The Best,” a track off Davido’s third studio album, A Better Time.

Days back, Davido also appreciated Mayorkun when the latter posted a video of himself singing along to his latest collaborative effort with the former.

Taking to Twitter, the DMW boss reposted the video and stated that he is thankful to God for the day he found his signee. He tweeted:

“Thank God for the day I found u.”

Interestingly, Mayorkun was the first artist to be signed to Davido’s record label and he has since gone on to prove himself a talented star.

In 2019, the one time Guardian Life cover star, Mayorkun revealed had shared his experience about getting signed by Davido. He said:

“On Twitter. I was bored at the office, a bank, one day; just while I was pressing my phone, I impulsively posted a video I had recorded, where I was playing the keyboard of one of Davido’s songs, The Money, on Twitter. I wasn’t expecting anything. It was on a Friday and I was supposed to resume work in another bank the following Monday. Well, Davido retweeted the video. And he later sent me a direct message asking if I had other things I did besides playing keyboard. I told him I had some songs. I sent like six songs. He liked one of them. He said if he came back from ATL (Atlanta, Georgia, USA) he will sign me on. He collected my WhatsApp number. Because I was shaking, I typed a wrong number.”

Davido’s “A Better Time.” is a 17-track album that features an array of international artistes such as Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Nas, Lil Baby, Hitboy, Sauti Sol, Mugeez and Sho Madjozi. Nigerian stars on the project include Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, C Kay and Bella Shmurda.