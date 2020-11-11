By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Top Nigerian musician, Davido on Wednesday released first picture of his son, Ifeanyi in his yet-to-be-released album cover.

David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jnr was born on 20th October 2019 to the singer and his fiance, Chioma.

But since he was born, the singer has kept the pictures away from the media.

On few occasions where his pictures were posted, his face was screened out.

But on Wednesday, the Fem crooner notified his followers that he was about to post his son’s picture.

He wrote “OBO Jnr about to make his debut today”.

Moments later he posted the picture which is also the official artwork/album cover of his soon to be released album, A Better Time.

The writer in a short message accompanying the picture noted the uncertainties which the COVID-19 panic brought to the world.

He however noted that through the difficulties he managed to find hope in both creative and human forms.

“This year we’ve been through crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present ‘A Better Time’ out 13/11/20,” he wrote

The album has collaborations with notable Nigerian, African and international superstars including TIiwa Savage, Sho Madjozi, Sauti Sol, Mayourkun, Kris Brown, Nas, Nicki Minaj etc.

OBO Jnr is seen crawling in the picture/cover of the 17 track album which is set to be released on Friday 13 Nov 2020.

Two singles from the album have already been released.

Fem was released a few months ago while So Crazy a featuring American rapper Lil Baby came out on Monday and is already topping the chats.

Also, a snippet of the track, Holy Ground featuring top American female rapper Nicki Minaj recently leaked on the internet and has also gained massive rave reviews.