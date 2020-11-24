Davido | Image: Idris Dawodu for Guardian Life

Nigerian singer Davido is indeed having “A Better Time” after the album, which is his third studio album made its debut on this week’s Billboard 200.

A Better Time debuted at #170 on the album chart and becomes the singer’s first-ever album to debut on the US Official chart.

The album is a follow up to his second studio album, A Good Time, which was released in 2019.

The 17-track album features an array of international artists such as Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Nas, Lil Baby, Hitboy, Sauti Sol, Mugeez and Sho Madjozi. Nigerian stars on the project include Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, C Kay and Bella Shmurda.

Speaking about “A Better Time,” Davido said in spite of the happenings of 2020, he found hope of a better time: “I won’t keep you any longer. This year we’ve been through crazy times. Real crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find our unique hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human form and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present to you ‘A Better Time’” Davido recorded the album after his tour was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I got back in the studio, and funny enough, I was making better music than I had previously dropped, and we just kept going,” he told Rolling Stone. Davido and Mayorkun Davido is no stranger to the Billboard charts. On the Top Thriller Global chart, Davido has had four entries. “FEM” off “A Better Time” peaked at number 3 on September 26 this year and spent seven weeks on the chart.

His feature with Mayorkun on the song “Betty Butter” peaked at number two this year while another of the duo’s song “The Best” peaked at number seven.

His Nicki Minaj assisted track “Holy Ground” peaked at number 13.