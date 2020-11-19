‘FEM’, the first single from Davido’s third studio album, ‘A Better Time,’ is the number one song in Nigeria this week. This is according to data compiled by a foremost Nigerian music chart platform, TurnTable Charts.

The data was derived from the weekly streaming number of songs on YouTube NG, Boomplay, and Audiomack – the three major freemium streaming platforms in Nigeria.

Davido moved up one place on the chart to No. 1 on the TurnTable Top 50, becoming the second No. 1 song ever on the chart.

TurnTable Charts said songs from Davido’s new album will also impact the charts next week.

Olamide occupies the second and third positions on the chart with ‘Infinity’ and ‘Triumphant’ featuring Omah Lay and Bella Shmurda respectively.

See the full list of top 10 songs in Nigeria this week below

Biggest Weekly Streams on Top Streaming Chart

S/N Song title Artiste Last week 1. FEM Davido 2 2. Infinity Olamide ft. Omah Lay 7 3. Triumphant Olamide ft. Bella Shmurda 17 4. Ginger Wizkid ft. Burna Boy 1 5. Abule Patoranking 8 6. Zoom Cheque 5 7. Cash App Bella Shmurda ft. Zlatan & Lincoln 16 8. Damages Tems 6 9. No Stress Wizkid 4 10. Nobody (Icons Remix) Dj Neptune ft. Laycon & Joeboy 9

You can check the full TurnTable Top 50 here.