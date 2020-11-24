Daily News

Davido’s ‘Holy Ground’ is number one song in Nigeria this week

With 3.80 million equivalent streams across major streaming platforms, Davido’s “Holy Ground” featuring Nicki Minaj was the number one song in Nigeria in the week that just ended.

This is according to data compiled by a foremost Nigerian music chart platform, TurnTable Charts.

Davido occupied the third position on the turn Table charts having snagged seven slots on the platform. He previously dominated the chart with his club anthem ‘FEM‘ for three weeks.

He also shared the week with Olamide and Wizkid who had one and two entries on the chart respectively.

See the music chart for the full list of artistes and their songs below:

s/n Song title Artiste Last week
1.       Holy Ground Davido ft. Nicki Minaj *New
2.       THE BEST Davido ft. Mayorkun *New
3.       FEM Davido 1
4.       JOWO Davido *New
5.       Infinity   Olamide ft. Omah Lay 2
6.       Triumphant Olamide ft. Bella Shmurda 3
7.       SO CRAZY Davido ft. Lil Baby 17
8.       SHOPPING SPREE Davido ft. Chris Brown & Young Thug *New       
9.       SOMETHING FISHY Davido *New       
10.   Ginger Wizkid ft. Burna Boy 4

