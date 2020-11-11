One-year-old, Ifeanyi Adeleke has graced the cover of his father’s new album, ‘A Better Time’.

Popstar, David Adeleke revealed the cover of the album in a tweet where he also announced that the much-anticipated album will be released on Friday, November 13.

On the cover of the album, he also acknowledged himself, his father; Deji Adeleke and his son; Ifeanyi Adeleke, as the album’s executive producers.

The ‘Fem’ crooner had earlier teased on Twitter that “OBO Jnr about to make his debut today,” before he eventually dropped the image showing his son’s as cover of the album.

OBO jr makes his debut today 🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Davido (@davido) November 11, 2020

Davido after shifting the date for the release of his album several times apologised to his teeming fans that he won’t keep them waiting any longer and announced the date for the release of the album.

“I won’t keep you any longer. This year we’ve been through crazy times. Real crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find our unique hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human form and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present to you ‘A Better Time’ out 13/11/20 00:00 WAT!” he tweeted.