Singer and businessman, Dapo Oyebanji, more popularly known as DBanj recently expanded his garage with his recent acquisition, a customized Rolls Royce. But his numerous celebrity friends have shunned him and refused to congratulate him.

Celebrities cutting across music, acting, influencers etc are always known to send congratulatory messages if one of them makes an acquisition, no matter how mundane or cheap such acquisition may be. Perhaps, the reason for the congratulatory message may just be – to be seen to be congratulating the one who makes the acquisition or it could truly be from a genuine heart full of good wishes. One can never know.

It becomes all the more necessary to be seen to be sending a congratulatory message to a celebrity who is as huge as DBanj who supposedly has friends cut across all sectors.

Unfortunately, with the exception of actress and serial entrepreneur, Ini Edo, who only liked the photograph of the luxury Rolls Royce posted on his page, none of his other equally famous celebrity friends liked the picture or congratulated him.

Perhaps this aloofness from his friends may not be unconnected to the recent case of alleged rape which he was accused of by a lady known as Seyitan Babatayo. The supposed incident was said to have happened in 2018 at a hotel in Lekki, Lagos.

The 40 year old not only denied the accusation and demanded that his accuser tenders an apology, he asked her to pay him N100m compensation within 48 hours or face legal action. The award-winning music star made the demand in a pre-litigation letter signed by his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

As the case continued, the accuser at some point alleged that she has been arrested and was made to delete all chats, social media posts and other vital information from her phone. There are also reports that D’banj told Seyitan that he paid his lawyers N25m adding that she doesn’t stand a chance against him.

The incident elicited a wide range of criticism with Nigerians calling out D’banj for intimidation and abuse of power. While some of his celebrity friends left crypt messages on their social media pages taking a jab at him, others openly called him out for bullying and intimidation. Some of who are Rita Dominic, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, DBanj etc. Similarly, 15,000 people took it upon themselves to sign a petition calling on the United Nations to strip him of his appointment as a UN Ambassador for Peace. They also called the attention of brands like Heritage Bank Africa, One Africa, CSA Global, and other establishments associated with D’Banj to end their commercial relationship with him and stand in support of victims of sexual violence. While the case died a natural death with Seyitan recanting her rape allegation and the police concluding there is no case against him, none of the brands ended their commercial relationship with him. Unfortunately, the damage of the rape accusation has cost him most of his friends as can be seen from recent events.

Like this: Like Loading...