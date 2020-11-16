By Peter Carline for MailOnline

Some are calling it the Hail Hopkins, the Glendale Grab or the Murray Miracle.

In a play that will be talked about for decades, DeAndre Hopkins reeled in a 43-yard Hail Mary from Kyler Murray as the Arizona Cardinals beat the Buffalo Bills 32-30.

Hopkins, the three-time All-Pro receiver, outjumped three Bills defenders to reel in the catch with his giant hands, arguably the best in the NFL.

As he said: ‘They were in position. It was just a better catch by I.

‘In basketball terminology,’ he added, ‘they just got dunked on.’

It capped a classic encounter, with Murray completing 23 of 32 passes for 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He added 61 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.

Hopkins – who in March was traded to the Cardinals from the Houston Texans for running back David Johnson and a second round pick, a deal which looks more ludicrous by the day – caught seven passes for 127 yards.

With eleven seconds on the clock, the Cardinals trailed by four and were staring a second straight defeat in the face. A Buffalo rush through the middle forced Murray out of the pocket and into a scramble to his left.

He dodged a flying Mario Addison and the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner tossed the ball into the end zone.

Hopkins was waiting there, outnumbered three to one.

The 28-year-old used his giant mitts – measured at 10 inches at the 2013 NFL Combine – to great effect, beating Buffalo safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Jordan Poyer to hold on to the ball.

It sparked wild celebrations at State Farm Stadium and similar reactions on social media.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted: ‘DeAndreHopkins is a monster man!!!’

‘WOW WOW WOW!! HOP HOP HOP! @DeAndreHopkins My bro different!!,’ was LeBron James’s take on Twitter.

‘dhqiudhliweufbalweiubg;iewn;foemnw;coiwne;o,’ added the Cardinals’ official account.

Before Murray’s weave and heave, the Cardinals were third behind the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, but today they sit atop the NFL’s strongest division.

As well as setting social media alight, the catch has ramifications in the battle for the ultra-competitive NFC West.

All three teams are 6-3 – the 4-6 San Francisco 49ers lie fourth – but Arizona has the tiebreaker with a 2-0 record in the division.

‘A win like this,’ Hopkins added, ‘it gives a team like us a lot of motivation. We’re real hungry… A win like this, it just gives a team a boost.’

The Bills (7-3) were 23-9 up in the third quarter. They seemed shoo-ins to seal a fourth straight victory after Josh Allen combined with Stefon Diggs for a touchdown with 34 seconds on the clock.

But that was just enough time for Murray and Hopkins to combine.

Starting on their 25 yard line, the Cardinals meticulously moved forward until they reached Buffalo’s 43 with eleven seconds on the clock.

‘It was like a Mike Tyson haymaker,’ Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said. ‘It hurt.’

‘As coaches, you always wonder what you could have done differently,’ Bills coach Sean McDermott said. ‘At the end of the day, they had two special players make a special play.