Govt earmarks N1.2b for the upgrade of Beneku bridge

A Middle-aged woman, Mrs. Monica Emeke, has lost two children to the strange ailment ravaging Ute-Okpu and Idumusa communities of Ika North East Council Area of Delta State, bringing the death toll to over 30.

The state government had alerted the death of 15 youths aged between 18 and 25 years in the communities, linking the disease to hemorrhagic fever or substance abuse.

The Guardian learned that Emeke lost her 26-year old daughter and 22-year old son to vomiting of blood before they died, while others complained of fatigue, headache, and fever before they died at home or in hospital.

Emeke expressed anxiety over the deaths, saying five persons died in one day in Ute-Okpu community, while several deaths were recorded in neighbouring villages, including Ute-Erunu.

Following the outbreak of the disease, the state government and World Health Organization (WHO) had intervened to ascertain the cause and find a possible remedy to stop the scourge assured residents that everything possible was being done to check the disease.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, gave the assurance when he led a team of public health officials to Ute-Okpu with a view to unraveling the mysterious disease.

MEANWHILE, the state government has committed N1.2b to upgrade the height of the Beneku Bridge in Ndokwa East Council Area of the state by two meters.

State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this yesterday, said the money was approved at the State Executive meeting where the government also endorsed the development and management of the Lander Brothers Anchorage in Asaba, the state capital.

Aniagwu said the upgrade of the facilities at the Anchorage would cost about N524m.

He hinted that government would complete the popular DLA Road in Asaba and some adjoining streets in the area at N448.5m, stressing that the state government had earlier linked the DLA drainages through Jesus Saves Road and Agric Road to the Amilimocha River.

The commissioner pointed out that the Warri/Sapele Road to Effurun Roundabout would be expanded to accommodate more vehicles and the construction of Laboard Road in Sapele at N392.4m.

According to Aniagwu, the government is ready to tackle unemployment, create wealth, and improve the living conditions of Delta people in different sectors.