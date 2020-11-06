It was a good day for new entrants, Adorable Babes of Ilorin, as they defeated their more illustrious opponents, Kada Queens of Kaduna 29-25 in the ongoing Prudent Energy Handball League holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The Ilorin-based team have two wins from three games and have played like seasoned campaigners despite debuting the Prudent Energy Handball League. Yesterday’s game was keenly-contested but the Adorable Queens did enough to earn the victory.

In another game, Desert Queens lost to Safety Babes 16 to31 to bounce back to reckoning after losing their opening game to Edo Dynamos. In the men’s category, defending champions, Kano Pillars beat Plateau Vipers 34 to 21, while Rima Strikers lost to Lagos Seasiders 28 to 29. Strikers and Seasiders were inseparable in the game but it was the Lagos team that did enough to win the tie and better their chances of doing well in the competition.

Today, Lagos Seasiders will take on Delta Force, Safety Shooters will meet COAS Shooters, Kano Pillars, Kada Stars battle for points, Desert Queens take on Defender Babes, Plateau Peacocks play Kada Queens, while Benue Queens will take on Edo Dynamos.

In other games, Plateau Vipers will battle Borno Spiders, Seasider Babes and Imo Grasshoppers will square up, Rima Strikers will take on Niger United, Safety Babes will confront Adorable Angels, while Confluence Stars will battle D: Defenders.

Pillars’ Coach, Solomon Yola, said it is easier to get to the top but maintaining the position is always tough. He said his team is aware of the task ahead and ready to do well and retain their title.

He said: “We want to do everything possible to retain our title. We have all the players that won the title and we have promoted players from our junior to the first team. So, we are strong and good to go.

“All the team are great opponents with top players. So we are focusing on all the teams in the competition. With God on our side we will retain the title.”

