Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule has directed public servants in the state to declare their assets or face dire consequences in accordance with laid down laws on non-declaration of assets.

He gave the directive Tuesday at the commencement of a two-day workshop on Strict Compliance with Assets Declaration and Code of Conduct for Public Officials organised by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

He said the directive to public officers in the state to declare their assets was necessary and in consonance with his administration’s objective of inculcating financial discipline and prudent management of public resources in them.

He described the workshop as apt, timely, and very crucial as it will instill in the minds of the public officers the virtues of probity and trustworthiness in the course of their various responsibilities.

“We shall spare no effort in safeguarding our Commonwealth. It is imperative to crave the indulgence of the general public to the grave consequences for non-compliance to the provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act CAP 15 LFM 2004.

“Public officers are encouraged to be on the same side of the law. Accordingly, all public officers are hereby directed to declare their assets in line with the CCB to guard against the wrath of the law,” he said.

The governor added “The vision of CCB is honesty, transparency, and accountability. This vision is perfectly in line with the vision of this administration.”

He added that in line with the vision, his administration has established the Bureau for Public Procurement with a view to ensuring accountability and due process in the management of public resources.

“Let me assure the Code of Conduct Bureau of this administration’s commitment to continue to support the bureau in its efforts to entrench public probity and accountability in the affairs of government,” he said.

In his remarks, Prof. Muhammed Isah, Chairman of the CCB who was represented by Reverend Ken Madaki said the workshop is an aspect of the preventive measures the bureau undertakes to sensitize public officers and the general public on the code of conduct for public officers as contained in Part 1 of the Fifth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended).

“It is the strong belief of the bureau that when top public functionaries of government are well aware of and abide by the codes of conduct, the need for the application of punitive measures would be eliminated thereby reducing the resources expended on the prosecution of cases,” he said.