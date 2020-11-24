By Uja Emmanuel Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has confirmed that the decomposed body of Inspector Emmanuel Ajama an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been found.

The deceased NSCDC officer went missing on duty in Gwer West Local Government area where he was on patrol.

The Nation gathered that he was allegedly kidnapped by unknown bandits operating in the area.

Ortom disclosed this when the State Commandant of the Corps, Mr. Sule Okeji led the other management teams to pay a courtesy call at the Government House Makurdi.

Ortom said he prayed fervently for the safe return of the officer but news confirmed his decomposed body was found.

The governor further called for more deployment of NSCDC officials in the state that would be posted to rural areas currently without any security presence.

He justified his call for the deployment of more NSCDC officers in the state saying the Police were inadequate to man every security post in the state.