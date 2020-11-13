By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Inter-Governmental Affairs, Hon Lazarus Ogbee, Friday resigned his appointment under the present administration in the State.

Ogbee’s resignation was contained in a letter dated November 12, 2020, titled, “Resignation of Appointment As Honourable Commissioner,” a copy of which was obtained by Vanguard, on Thursday night.

The Commissioner’s resignation may not be unconnected with Governor David Umahi’s decision to dump the People’s Democratic Party, to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Ogbee’s resignation letter stated thus: “I wish to inform his Excellency that I have decided to resign my appointment as the Honourable Commissioner for Inter-Governmental Affairs in the Ebonyi State Government, effective from today, Thursday, November 12, 2020.

“The reason for my resignation is personal as I thank your Excellency for the opportunity given to me to serve as a Commissioner in the state.

“I equally thank the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) family and my colleagues in the Executive Council for the cordial working relationship I enjoyed while in office as a Commissioner.

“Please be informed that the official car with Chassis No. KMH3813DLU109706, Model-Hyundai Tucson Jeep, Colour-Metalic Ash and other Government property attached to my office are to be duly handed over to the Secretary to the State Government with immediate effect.

“May God bless you as we look forward to a better Ebonyi State.

