By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has described the recent public outcries over the defection of Governor David Umahi from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) by non-Igbos as crying more than the bereaved.

The group likened the outcries as drinking Panadol over someone else’s headache.

The group stated this in a statement signed by President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Deputy President General, Comrade Obinna Achionye and Secretary General, Mazi okwu Nnabuike.

It wondered why PDP and non Igbos are jittery, when Igbos are grateful for the courageous stance of Umahi to lead the re-integration of Southeast back to mainstream politics where Igbo can harvest bountifully the dividends of democracy.

The statement further said that the decampment of the Governor is a plus for the Igbos as history has shown that traditionally they don’t excel in opposition.

On the PDP’s claims of giving Igbos Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Deputy Speaker, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) anf Chief of Army’s staff in the past, the group said such claims are baseless and a confirmation of heights of parochialism of a sinking political party.

“Whatever southeast gained from PDP in the last 20 years was a reward for Igbo legend, Dr Alex Ekwueme’s roles in PDP’s formations from G34 led by him, and what PDP rhetorically gained from southeast outweighs what southeast gained”.

“PDP’s outcries shows that milking of Igbo votes has ended with Umahi’s defection,as more governors are joining APC sooner than later,” the group added

OYC also said that Rivers Governor Wile Wike’s reactions on Umahi’s defection and possibly defection of another Southeast Governor can be ascribed to the qualities of Janus, the two faced god.

“For the innocent bloods spilled at Obigbo, which are still seeking for justice, had made it impossible for him(Wike) to have any locus standi to morally speak on any national issues or Umahi’s defection, until he had appeased the Igbo, because he exhibits dictatorship qualities that portray him as the “Idi amin of PDP”, politically, Wike had been trapped within Rivers State boundaries with a lot of moral burdens.”

The group said it stands with Governor David Umahi whom it described as the new Zik of Africa.

‘Umahi is one of the premium assets of the Igbo Nation and a courageous Igbo political leader at the moment and PDP’s loss is Igbos gain in APC,” the group added.