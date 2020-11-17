Executive Governor of Ebonyi state, Dr. Dave Umahi

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has welcomed the Ebonyi state Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi to its fold, declaring that the state is now for the APC.

In a message on its official Twitter handle, @OfficialAPCNg, the ruling party said; “Welcome home, Governor David Nweze Umahi. Ebonyi State is APC!”

There had been speculations regarding the political future of the governor, but the hazy cloud was cleared on Monday when the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma confirmed Umahi’s decision to pitch tent with the ruling party.

Uzodinma had on Monday said APC Governors were working on some of their colleagues to get them to join the ruling party.

“If you recall when I addressed you here a couple of months ago, I told you that the moment I resume office as the Imo State governor, that the impression and perception of our party in the Southeast will change and the resultant effect would be that more credible individuals and governors would even join the party.

“Today, I am being vindicated because we are hearing it and I am sure few hours from now we will get the confirmation that one of our best will be joining the party, and he is the Governor of Ebonyi State.

“Of course, I will be very glad and it will be my joy to welcome him, not only him we are still talking to more governors to join and APC is the ruling party and in the interest of national integration, Imo and the Southeast indeed need to become part of the ruling party to make the Nigerian project a complete project”, he had stated.

