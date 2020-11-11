Personal Transformation Coach, founder, IMMERSE Coaching Company, Debola Deji-Kurunmi, former Senator of Bermuda, Dr. Cindy Trimm and Life coach, Marshawn Evans are set to deliver keynote lectures at the forthcoming annual Live Awake Conference.

The virtual Conference – the EPIC Shift Edition holding on Friday and Saturday, 20th-21st November 2020 will be hosted by IMMERSE Coaching Company, a growing 40, 000+ member-strong coaching community across 99 countries, which delivers personal transformation experiences equipping members into visionaries, thought-leaders and changemakers.

According to the host, Deji-Kurunmi, “this bi-annual Conference is usually an energetic gathering of the most inspirational leaders, voices and speakers – sharing transformational insights that shape human potential, as well as empower men and women to step into a life of meaning, contribution and wealth.

“At the EPIC Shift Edition, we look forward to inspiring our vibrant audience (mostly between 19 and 40 years old) to embrace new thinking, tools and technology that rides on the disruption and takes ownership of their place in this emerging decade. We want to see EPIC Shifts in their minds, so that they can elevate their current reality.”

Other speakers billed for the conference include: Bisola Longe (Founder, Worthy Woman Walk); Detoun Ogwo (Human Capital Development Expert); Jokotade Adeniyi (international visual artist, creative entrepreneur, and speaker); John Obidi (Social Media Strategist, Online Business Consultant and founder, Headstart Africa); Femi Jacobs (Actor, Movie Producer and Author); Karika Yonreme (Personal Branding and Networking Expert) and Omilola Oshikoya (Africa’s wealth connoisseur and Author).



While MasterClass speakers include: Adedoyin Omotara; Sola Adesakin; Imisi Owolabi; Funmi Ayowole; Christina Soname; Toju Oluwatoyinbo; FlexiMumCoach; Tolu Michaels; Elizabeth Ajetunmobi; Dr. Samuel Ekundayo and Abiola Champ Salami.

The transformational coach noted that some of the topics to be discussed at the conference will focus on Leveraging an Exponential Decade, PHOENIX: Triumph your Pain; GLOBAL MINDSET: Riding on the Waves of Disruption; ASTONISH YOURSELF: The Genius of Youth; AMPLIFY – Find your Message, Build an Authentic Brand; RICHER LIFE: Embracing your Wealth DNA and CONNECT: Secrets to Networking Success.

There will be keynote interview sessions and panel sessions too as the focal point for the master class sessions will handle, New Relationship with Money; Healthy Living, Wellness and Personal Renewal; LOVE: Making your LOVE Work; Embracing Innovation and the Future of Work; SHOW UP – A Young Person’s Guide to Finding Purpose!

Other topics are Personal Mastery: Principles of Intentional Living; Identity and True Beauty: Unmasking YOU; Nurturing an Anchored Faith in a Distracted World; Emotional Strength and Mental Resilience Toolkit and Raising the Family of your Dreams (Parenting).

Register using the link, www.immerseinnercircle.com/lac, to attend the virtual conference. IMMERSE Coaching Company was launched in 2014 by, Deji-Kurunmi and has grown into a tech-driven global coaching community with over 40,000 thought-leaders, visionaries and purpose-driven men and women.

