To bring succour to the vulnerable in the society, the Chief Executive Officer of Dantinajo Gold Resort Limited in Oleh, Delta State, Daniel Elozino Omoyibo, has donated N5 million to Isoko South Local Government Area for the procurement of drugs across the entire Primary Health Centres in the council area for the treatment of less privileged persons.

He also supported the legislative arm of council with N1 million to support its legislative activities. This came after Omoyibo received an award of excellence in recognition of his antecedents towards developing and promoting Isoko cause through his philanthropic activities.

Speaking after receiving the award, Omoyibo said he never expected the award, adding that he was committed to promoting growth and development across Isokoland. He commended the legislative arm of Oleh LGA for finding him worthy of the award.

Presenting the award of recognition to Omoyibo on behalf of his colleagues, Odoh Andrew Oghenekome, leader of the house, said the award was to recognise the recipient’s outreaches to the less privileged and vulnerable ones in society.

