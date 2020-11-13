…to conduct election early 2021

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DESIEC has proposed N1,147,000,000:00 for the conduct of the forthcoming local government councils election in the state.

The Chairman of the Commission, Chief Mike Ogbodu who disclosed this while defending the 2021 budget proposal before the State House of Assembly Committee on Establishment, Ethics and Privileges, said the election would hold early next year.

Ogbodu explained that N900 million was being proposed for the conduct of the elections, adding that N247 million was for related activities, including legal matters, post election seminars, trainings among others.

Briefing the House Committee members on the activities of the Commission in the 2020 fiscal year as well as its projections for 2021, he said the Commission was already putting measures in place towards achieving seamless local government election in the State.

He stated that the Commission was already considering possible date early next year for the proposed local government election in the State, hence the proposed amount to be captured in the 2021 Appropriation law.

Saying that N32.5 million limit given to the Commission to spend as capital expenditure for 2021 was inadequate, he stressed the need for it to be increased amongst other demands.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Innocent Anidi, commended DSIEC for its roles so far, urging the Commission to sustain the tempo, particularly in the forthcoming local government elections in the State.

Vanguard