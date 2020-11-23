Elo Edremoda, Warri

A businessman, Oghenero Emmanuel Ogbaide, has told the Delta State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to prevail on a police officer, CSP Aniete Eyoh, to obey a court judgment against him, since 2018.

The petitioner, who deals on electrical materials and resides in Oleh, Isoko South council area of Delta state, is a party in suit UHC/144/2018.

Eyoh was accused of breaching the fundamental human rights of the petitioner and two others, without cause.

He reportedly arrested the trio unlawfully and kept them in his custody, without food and water for over nine days

After due processes, a Delta State High Court sitting in Ughelli ruled that the sum of N1 million be paid as compensation to the victims.

In the course of the proceeding, an argument ensued between the panel and the defense, who sought CSP Eyoh’s appearance before the panel.

But the panel argued that the judgement, which said the “police officers did wrong” had already been given by a court, hence “there is no need for Eyoh to appear before the panel”.

Lawyer to the petitioner, Shadrack Oboro, told newsmen that they are seeking enforcement of the court judgement.

“I filed a petition to the panel of Judicial Inquiry, against CSP Eyoh Aniete, who was the Divisional Police Officer, C Division Asaba.

“This is the CSP who got the applicants arrested, detained without food, water for over nine days. I approached him and told him that his action was too brutal and he was breaching the fundamental human rights of the applicants.

“That if there be any cause to charge the applicants to court, he should do. But because he knew there was no cause, he kept the applicants in his custody at C Division in Asaba, wanting to demand money.

“We told him ‘no, we cannot give you any money and you cannot use the police station as a money-making machine to trample on the rights of Nigerian citizens’. When he failed to concede to our suggestion, we decided to approach the court on the breach of fundamental rights.

“A fundamental rights action was filed at the High Court of Justice, Ughelli. The processes were served; judgement was given against the police officer who refused to obey the judgement till date, since 2018.

“Every attempt made to enforce the judgement has failed. Yet, he is still saying that if we demand the money from him, then the applicant, on whose behalf we are making the demand, is owing to him a bullet,” Oboro stated.

The judicial panel resolved that “adequate recommendation” will be made to the Delta State Government.