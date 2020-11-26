EndSARS, EndSWAT protesters in Warri.

By Perez Brisibe

The Delta State police command Wednesday invited and interrogated a Delta State based activist, Israel Joe who participated in the #EndSARS protest over his alleged role during the protest.

Israel in a statement after his two hours session with the police, said he was grilled by operatives of the Special Intelligence Bureau, SIB and was released based on self-recognition.

He also disclosed that a file containing his personal information such as bank account details was also presented before him while being interrogated on issues bothering on the #EndSARS protest.

Speaking to Vanguard on his response to the police, he said: “We (protesters) had told them that the federal government has not met our 5/5 demands though they have disbanded SARS.

“We also articulated our fresh demand to the police which entails zoning of every position of Vice, Deputies and assistants to youths (20-45 years) in 2023 political arrangements of all political parties.

“I was also questioned about the 7th December #EndSARS protest which excluded Delta state. We had intentionally excluded Delta State from the protest not because our demands have been met but because we do not want to record any casualties occasioned by secret cult clashes, taking advantage of the #EndSARS protest.

“Very recently, there have been serious clashes among rival cult groups in the state especially in Warri, Ughelli, Asaba, some part of Sapele and Udu which has claimed some lives. We will not allow those thriving on evils hijack the protest to unleash mayhem on themselves and innocent peaceful protesting youths while they hang it on the #EndSARS.

“Until these issues are addressed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), until the government tackles unemployment and build viable infrastructure, we won’t back down.

“Even if Delta State wouldn’t get involved in the protest of 7th December, our agitations continue.”

