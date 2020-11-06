Dayo Sobowale

The American presidential elections of November 3 2020 has magnetized the attention of the world in the last



few days and the suspense of the close and unexpected results in a pandemic that ironically saw one of the greatest voter turn out in US election history makes, the entire political episode look like a thriller film or an unbelievable fairy tale. The specter of a loss for Donald Trump was always there given, the advent of the pandemic which squandered or evaporated his achievements on the economy on the eve of the election. It was the belief of the Democrats that they only needed patience till the election to shoo out a president weakened by the pandemic and their strategy of building political capital and support from his perceived and much vilified, reckless handling of it. But the result was close, so close that a top CNN anti Trump commentator lamented that it hurts that it was that close, because they were expecting a repudiation of the American president and a moral victory which he said was different from a political one quite at hand as at the end of the tightly competitive and close election results. The results showed clearly that the US president, win or lose, had enormous support nation wide and his opponents vastly underrated his popularity and political prowess even though both in the US and the world at large, the world must now willy nilly contemplate a world without Donald Trump as the US president. It is that world, post November 3 2020 and before the swearing in of the winner of the US presidential election of January 2021 that is our task at hand today.

We shall look at a world without Donald Trump in regional geopolitical terms and with the spectacles of comparative politics. We shall examine some global institutions and agreements that Donald Trump has rocked to their foundation since he took office in 2016. We shall also look at Nigeria in this era of the pandemic to see whether we should celebrate or breathe a sigh of relief at the exit of America’s 45th president.

If we start with the most powerful nations of the world, it is not difficult to know how they will feel in a Trump-less world. Russia will be unhappy because its President Vladmir Putin had rapport with Trump who thought Russia should not be an American enemy forever and should be brought in from the cold. Indeed Trump’s predecessor Barak Obama never got on well with Putin and the election of his Vice President, Joe Biden will be viewed with suspicion at the Kremlin. China will breathe a sigh of relief over trade tariffs, copy right violations challenges, and the US aggressive politics and diplomacy to keep China at bay both in the Pacific and in military terms and checks globally. The EU will easily celebrate because under Trump the US was uncharacteristically critical of EU nations not paying their national financial dues to the common purse and Trump made a meal of that to the embarrassment of rich nations like Germany and France. Indeed Trump is in a different posture on the handling of the pandemic from the EU nations who are entering a second phase of lock down whereas Trump insisted all along that life must go on in spite of the pandemic and the huge voter turn out seem to bear out the fact that people bought his argument even though not all of them voted for him.

In the Middle East there will be celebration galore in the Palestinian territories and in the PLO while Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu will mourn the loss of a friend in Donald Trump, while he is preparing to face corruption charges even as a sitting PM in Israel, which is quite unusual. Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan will be unhappy because he too got on well with the American president just as Turkey took issues with the EU and was buying planes and missiles from Russia that the EU regarded as an implacable enemy while Turkey was also seeking EU membership. In Iran I am sure that the Ayatollahs will hold a special prayer of thanksgiving on Trump’s electoral loss mostly because of sanctions and the scuttled agreement of the Obama era that Trump called a most stupid agreement on nuclear development in Iran.

Champions of Climate Change and care of the environment will certainly breathe a sigh of relief on the contempt with which Trump treated science and scientists on the topic and will be praying that the US returns quickly to the global agreement on climate change that Trump scuttled and which took effect while the US presidential ballots were being counted. The World Trade Organisation too will be relieved and Nigeria’s candidate for the Director General position, Okonjo Iweala will be more hopeful under a Biden Administration than the Trump one that threw spanner in the works on her nomination by majority members of the WTO.

Whether Trump gets elected or not after his legal battles and the endless vote counting favoring his opponents, it is necessary to appraise his tenure so far. He certainly improved the American economy until the pandemic struck and he panicked and refused to lock down the economy on account of this and when he did, he did not favor a long lock down. He was certainly trying not to create too much fear on the pandemic which almost took his life but for his bravery in taking all or any medicine thrown to him by his doctors and he survived to mount a blitzkrieg of a late hour presidential campaign that yielded massive political dividend that even his critics admired, albeit belatedly and very grudgingly. Undoubtedly the anti Trump media showed such hostility and hatred never seen before to this American president but the fact that he almost won in spite of this should make such media bow their head in shame. If Trump has lost because of such hatred the result has shown that his supporters are as many as those against him. That then is the post election security danger that America faces in terms of high prospects of post election violence which seems inevitable given the grim situation that for the first time in US Politics, no candidate in this election has a clear mandate to claim the presidency on account of this last November 3 presidential election.

For us in Nigeria we really do not know whether to laugh or cry over a Donald Trump defeat. For one he has much respect for our president and has received him at the White House once or twice. But in terms of feminism, gay rights and homophobia Trump is more pro Nigeria than Joe Biden who is a Catholic but supports gay rights. A Joe Biden Administration like an Obama one before him and in which he was VP, would put pressure on Nigeria to relinquish its 14 year punishment on homosexuality and that will provoke a backlash from Nigerians who whether Christian or Muslim accept culturally and religiously agree and acknowledge that marriage is between a man and a woman. It was the Obama Administration that legalized gay rights and Biden will follow suit, inevitably in spite of his claimed Catholicism. A Biden Administration will put pressure on Nigeria in respecting human rights and right of protests but will not bother about the aftermath in terms of loss and destruction of public property and the violence of hijacked protests as many US Democratic Party leaders, both past and present, did during the last Anti SARS protests that rocked Nigeria recently with the burning and killing of protesters and policemen alike. Once again, From the fury of this pandemic, Good Lord Deliver Nigeria.