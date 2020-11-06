Daily News

Dayo Sobowale

The  American presidential elections of November 3 2020 has magnetized  the attention of the world in the last


few days  and the suspense  of the close and  unexpected results in  a pandemic that ironically saw one of the greatest voter turn out in US election history makes, the entire political episode look like a thriller film  or an unbelievable fairy tale. The specter of a loss for Donald Trump was always there given,  the advent of the pandemic  which squandered or evaporated his achievements on the economy on the eve of the election. It  was the belief of the Democrats that  they only needed patience till  the election to shoo out a president weakened by the pandemic and their strategy of building political capital and support from his  perceived and much  vilified,  reckless handling of it. But  the result was close, so close that a top CNN anti Trump  commentator  lamented that it hurts that it was that close, because they were expecting a repudiation of the American  president and a moral  victory  which he said was different  from a political  one quite at hand as at the end of the   tightly competitive  and  close  election results. The results showed  clearly  that the US president,  win or lose, had enormous support nation wide and his opponents vastly underrated his popularity and political  prowess even though both in the US  and the world at large, the world  must now willy nilly contemplate a world without Donald Trump as the US president. It is that world, post November 3 2020  and before the swearing in of the winner of the US presidential election of January 2021  that  is  our  task at hand today.

We  shall  look at a world without Donald Trump in regional  geopolitical terms and  with the spectacles of comparative politics.  We  shall examine  some  global institutions and agreements that Donald Trump  has rocked to their foundation since he took office in 2016. We  shall  also  look at Nigeria  in this era of the pandemic  to see whether we should celebrate or breathe a sigh of relief at  the exit  of America’s 45th president.

If  we start with the most  powerful nations of the world, it is not difficult to know  how  they will feel in a Trump-less world. Russia will be unhappy  because its President Vladmir Putin had rapport with Trump who  thought Russia  should not be an American enemy  forever and should be brought in from the cold. Indeed Trump’s predecessor Barak Obama  never got on well with Putin and  the election  of his Vice President, Joe  Biden will  be viewed with suspicion at the Kremlin. China will breathe a sigh of relief over trade tariffs, copy   right  violations  challenges, and the US aggressive politics and diplomacy  to keep China at  bay both in the Pacific and in military  terms and checks globally. The  EU will  easily  celebrate because under Trump the US  was  uncharacteristically  critical  of EU nations not paying their national  financial   dues to the common purse and Trump  made a meal of that to the embarrassment of rich nations like Germany and France. Indeed Trump is in  a different posture on the handling of the pandemic from the EU nations who are entering a second phase of lock down whereas Trump insisted   all   along  that life must  go on in spite of the pandemic and   the huge voter turn out  seem to bear out the fact that  people bought his argument  even though  not all of them voted for   him.

In   the Middle  East there will  be celebration galore  in the Palestinian territories and in the PLO  while  Israel’s  PM Benjamin Netanyahu  will  mourn  the loss of a friend in Donald  Trump,  while he is preparing to face corruption  charges even as a sitting PM in Israel, which  is quite unusual. Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan  will  be unhappy because he too got  on well with the American president just   as Turkey  took issues with the EU and  was buying planes and missiles  from Russia  that the EU  regarded as an implacable enemy while  Turkey  was also seeking EU membership. In  Iran  I  am  sure that the Ayatollahs  will hold a  special prayer of thanksgiving on Trump’s  electoral  loss  mostly  because of sanctions and the scuttled agreement of the Obama era that Trump called a most stupid  agreement on nuclear development in Iran.

Champions  of Climate Change and care of the environment  will  certainly breathe  a sigh of relief on the contempt with which Trump  treated science and scientists on the topic  and  will be praying  that the US  returns quickly  to the global agreement on climate   change that Trump  scuttled  and which took  effect while the US presidential  ballots were being counted. The World Trade Organisation too will  be relieved and Nigeria’s candidate for the Director General position, Okonjo Iweala will  be more hopeful under a Biden Administration than the Trump  one that threw spanner  in the works on her nomination by majority  members of the WTO.

Whether Trump gets elected  or  not  after his legal battles and the endless vote  counting favoring his opponents, it  is necessary  to appraise his tenure  so far. He  certainly  improved  the American economy until the pandemic struck and he panicked and refused to lock  down the economy on account of this and when he did, he did not favor a long lock down. He was certainly trying not to create too  much fear on the pandemic which almost  took his life but for his bravery  in taking all or any medicine thrown  to him by his doctors   and he survived to mount a blitzkrieg of a late hour presidential campaign  that yielded  massive political  dividend that even his critics  admired, albeit  belatedly and very grudgingly. Undoubtedly  the anti Trump  media showed such hostility and hatred never seen before to this American  president but  the fact that he almost  won in spite of this should make such media bow their head in shame. If  Trump  has lost because of such hatred the result has shown that his supporters are as many as those against  him. That   then  is the post election security danger that America faces in terms of high  prospects of post election violence which seems inevitable  given the grim situation that for the first  time in US Politics,  no candidate in this election has a clear mandate to claim the presidency on account of this last November 3 presidential election.

For  us in Nigeria we really  do  not know whether to laugh or cry over a Donald Trump defeat. For one he has much respect  for  our president and has received  him at the White House once or twice. But  in terms of  feminism, gay rights and homophobia Trump is more pro Nigeria than Joe Biden who is a Catholic but supports gay rights. A Joe Biden Administration like an Obama one before him and in which he was VP,  would  put pressure on Nigeria to relinquish its  14 year punishment on homosexuality and that will provoke a backlash from Nigerians who whether Christian or Muslim  accept  culturally   and  religiously agree  and acknowledge that  marriage is between a man and a woman. It was the  Obama Administration that legalized gay rights and Biden will follow  suit, inevitably in spite of his claimed Catholicism.  A  Biden Administration will  put pressure on Nigeria in respecting  human  rights and right of protests but will not  bother about the aftermath in terms of loss and destruction of  public property and the violence of hijacked protests as  many US  Democratic Party leaders,  both past and present,  did during the last Anti SARS  protests  that rocked Nigeria recently  with the burning and killing of protesters and policemen alike. Once again, From  the fury of this pandemic, Good Lord Deliver Nigeria.

