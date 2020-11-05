World News

Denmark to Cull 17 Million Mink After Coronavirus Mutation Found

By
denmark-to-cull-17-million-mink-after-coronavirus-mutation-found
The coronavirus has found a new victim: Denmark’s entire population of farmed mink has been ordered culled after researchers discovered the animals harbor new mutations of the virus that threaten the effectiveness of a future vaccine, and which are now spreading to humans.

The Danish government’s decision to kill up to 17 million of the animals, which are farmed for their fur, is a crippling blow to the world’s largest mink industry. But officials say it is a necessary precaution to reduce the risk posed by the new mutations,…

