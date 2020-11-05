Dayo Johnson – Akure

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the state capital has nullified the indefinite suspension placed on a member of the state House of Assembly, Hon Tomide Akinribido.

Akinribido, the only member of the Zenith Labour Party in the assembly was one of the nine lawmakers who opposed the impeachment process of the State Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

He represents the Ondo West Constituency 1, in the state Assembly.

The lawmaker was suspended indefinitely in August by the leadership of the House over alleged gross misconduct.

But displeased with the action of the Assembly, Akinribido approached the High Court to challenge his suspension.

However, while delivering judgment, the trial judge, Justice Ademola Bola ruled that the Assembly had no power to place an indefinite suspension on lawmakers.

Justice Bola said instead the assembly “could only regulate actions of its members and met out disciplinary actions on members.

The court held that the suspension of any member could not be more than one legislative day or a plenary sitting.

It, therefore, declared that the lawmaker’s indefinite suspension was a misuse of the powers of the Assembly and hence null and void.

However, the Judge dismissed the prayer of the lawmakers to award costs.

Reacting, Akinribido commended the court for the judgment noting that he would resume his legislative duty in the Assembly next week.

“The meaning of the judgment is that my suspension expired at the next plenary sitting after the day I was suspended. Anyway, I will write the House that I’m resuming next week.”

Recall that other eight lawmakers hitherto suspended in the wake of the impeachment gale have been reinstated by the court including the Deputy Speaker, Hon Iroju Ogundeji, and the only female member in the assembly Hon Favour Tomomewo.

