A file photo of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has no plans to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Terver Akase, made the position of his principal known in a statement on Thursday.

Akase issued the statement in reaction to claims that the governor planned to return to the APC which he left in 2018.

“We have read some mischievous statements by members of the opposition in Benue State insinuating that Governor Samuel Ortom plans to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Those involved in the impish allegation are clearly doing so to soothe their stuck-up apprehensions. Why will Governor Ortom return to APC? To do what?” the governor’s aide questioned.

He added, “It is true that the governor was contacted by some notable persons to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but he declined the invitation.”

Akase noted that following his exit from the APC, Governor Ortom became the leader of PDP in the north-central region of the country.

According to him, he is enjoying a robust relationship with other leaders of the party in Benue and the entire region.

Governor Ortom’s aide stressed that it was ridiculous for anyone to insinuate that the governor has the intention to leave the PDP.

“We advise young men who have been peddling the hang-about rumour to take advantage of the numerous entrepreneurial opportunities the Ortom administration has created through its collaboration with the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture, and other financial institutions to engage in rewarding ventures and shun falsehood,” he said.

This comes against the backdrop of the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, from the PDP to the APC.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, stated that his Ebonyi State counterpart was one of the governors he said the APC was expecting to welcome into its fold.

He insisted that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and eight other PDP governors would also move to the APC.