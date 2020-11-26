The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has denied announcing an increment in the fine for hate speech from N500, 000 to N5m. Mohammed, who on August 5, 2020, announced the decision of the National Broadcasting Commission to increase the fine for hate speech stated on oath that he did not do so. This is despite video evidence.

Punch is reporting that the minister said this in a counter-affidavit in response to an originating motion filed before a Federal High Court in Lagos, by human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong who is challenging the imposition of N5m fine on Nigeria Info 99.3FM Lagos and the threat by the National Broadcasting Commission to punish other broadcast stations in the country over alleged hate speech.

The minister further stated that the constitution allows for human rights to be suspended for the sake of national interest. He wrote, “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides for derogation from fundamental rights in the interest of public safety, public order and for the purpose of protecting the rights and freedom of other persons.”

Mohammed further stated that the NBC Act gives the commission the power to sanction stations that contravene its code. He also argued that Effiong was not directly affected by the NBC sanctions and therefore lacked the legal right to challenge NBC’s Code.