One of the of the EndSARS campaign, Eromosele Adene, who was arrested in Lagos and taken to Abuja, has been transferred back to his base in Lagos, several of his associates have said.

Mr Adene was moved from the Police Federal Criminal Investigation Division (FCID) in Abuja back to Lagos last night, they said.

He is now said to be in the custody of the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja.

One of the lawyers that has been involved with the case, Mbasekei Obono, said he believed Mr Adene was sent back to Lagos because “it is clear that the government does not have any evidence against him that warrants a federal offence.”

At the time of filing this report, Mr Adene is in his ninth day of detention without charge. The Nigerian law requires that anyone remaining in custody for 24 hours shall be charged to court.

There had been rumours circulating on social media that the young artiste and social activist would be arraigned before the Abuja Federal High Court on Monday.

However, Mr Adene was spotted on a flight to Lagos at 9 p.m. yesterday evening.

Twitter user @samlogic_ told PREMIUM TIMES that he saw Mr Adene being escorted by two plain clothes officers but seemed to be in “great spirits” and was not being held in handcuffs.

The spokesperson of the FCID, Funmi Eguajoe, refused to provide a comment on the reasons for the transfer, saying only, “the last time that you contacted me, I gave you the information that was needed on the matter.”

Mrs Eguajoe’s comment was made in reference to a previous interview between this reporter and the spokesperson, in which she was only willing to say that “all you need to know is his [Eromosele’s] safety.”

Mr Adene was at home in Lagos on November 7, when police officers arrived to arrest him, presumably for his involvement in the EndSARS movement.

He was, apparently, linked to the protest through his phone number, that was featured on flyers calling for renewed protests.

His arrest came at a time when authorities were seen to be clamping down heavily on prominent figures of the EndSARS protests.

(Link to tweet of @samlogic_ that Eromosele was on a flight to Lagos : https://twitter.com/samlogic_/status/1328052260358811654?s=20)