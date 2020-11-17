World News

Developing Nations Push for Covid Vaccines Without the Patents

By
0
developing-nations-push-for-covid-vaccines-without-the-patents
Views: Visits 0

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan—A group of developing countries, led by South Africa and India, say they will press at the World Trade Organization this week to free Covid-19 vaccines from patent protections so they can be more accessible and affordable for poor countries.

The pandemic requires a temporary suspension of the world’s usual intellectual property system, the countries say they will argue at a WTO council meeting this Friday. If poorer countries aren’t given special access to the vaccines, which are expected to hit the market…

BREAKING: ‘Phone numbers used to collect $1m ransom from Francis Umeh belonged to Evans sister, her husband’

Previous article

Twitter CEO says no bias on platform against conservatives

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News