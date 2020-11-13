By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

The military has achieved better results through intelligence-based operations in the fight against banditry, terrorism and other forms of criminality in recent times across the country, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Thursday.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, stated this while addressing reporters on the operations of the Armed Forces between November 5 and November 11, in Abuja.

He said while the troops had sustained the kinetic operations against the bandits and terrorists across theatres of operations, they had been able to apprehend many collaborators and informants through intelligence.

In the Northwest, Enenche said troops of Operation Accord, on November 8, arrested bandits’ gun runners named Abubakar Mohammed and Ansi Janare at Tangaza town in Sokoto State, based on intelligence.

The media coordinator explained that various arms and ammunition, such as Light Machine Gun (LMG), AK-47 rifle magazines, 586 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 100 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

Enenche said several bandits were eliminated in different air and land operations in Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna states during the period, through credible intelligence.

In the Northeast, the media coordinator said significant results were achieved through several land and air operations conducted by the military and other security agencies during the week under review.

He said the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), through the subsidiary, Operation Fire Ball, eliminated five terrorists at Buni Gari in Yobe State on November 8 and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.

In Northcentral, Enenche said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke, successfully conducted several raids on identified criminals’ hideouts in the zone during the period.

He said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, on November 7, apprehended a kidnapper and gang-leader at Kasit village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In the Southsouth, Enenche said the troops of Operation Delta Safe, arrested 10 crew men, a tugboat and barge loaded with 113 stolen pipes suspected to have been vandalised from the South Forcados Opukushi trunk line.

He also said troops on routine patrol around Utan Iyata Creek on November 9, intercepted a medium size wooden boat laden with 72 drums of 300 litres with product suspected to be illegally refined AGO being transported to the Republic of Cameroon.

Also, the DHQ said it would not respond to the National Assembly’s criticisms against its de-radicalisation programme for repented Boko Haram fighters.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, on Wednesday, alleged that a “repentant” Boko Haram member was responsible for the murder of Colonel, D. C. Bako.

He said the pardoned terrorist gave information on the movement of the Colonel.

Bako was killed by the terrorist group on September 21 in an ambush near Damboa, a town of about 85 kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Enenche told Defence Correspondents yesterday in Abuja at the weekly update on military operations across the federation that the military would not join issues with the National Assembly.

He said: “Like I told you earlier about the same Senate, what is my level? I will not respond to it. It is wrong. When my masters have spoken, I cannot speak again. If the Service Chiefs say something, I can re-echo it, but responding to criticisms of the National Assembly will amount to insubordination.

“This is because if I talk now, you (the media) will go and start joining issues that this one is good and the other one is bad. The information that came out is from the grand strategic level. Therefore, I advise that when you get to the Senate or the Ministry of Defence, you can ask them. But spare me this kind of question at this level.”