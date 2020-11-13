By Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said 18.3 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in Africa are among people with diabetes.

In an analysis, the global health organisation said the disease is one of the conditions that global studies have found to increase the risk of severe illness and death among people with the virus.

The WHO analysis of 14 African countries, which provided information on COVID-19 and comorbidities, showed that the risk of complications or death from COVID-19 among people with diabetes increases with age, with people aged 60 years and above facing greater risks.

Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation.But with early diagnosis and treatment, many of the harmful effects of the disease can be delayed or even avoided.

The disease occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin (Type One diabetes) or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces (Type Two diabetes); the more common is Type Two diabetes.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja to mark this year’s World Diabetes Day, the WHO noted that over the past three decades, the occurrence of Type Two diabetes has risen dramatically in all countries around the world.

The African region has experienced a six-fold increase, from 4 million cases in 1980 to 25 million in 2014.

With around 60 per cent of people living with diabetes undiagnosed, the African region has the highest proportion of people unaware of their status.

A study in Kenya found that 60 per cent of people diagnosed with the chronic condition were not on medication.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said: “Far too many people are in the dark as to whether they have diabetes. People with this chronic condition suffer a double blow if they are also infected with COVID-19. We must turn this around by investing in early detection, prevention and treatment of diabetes.

“We must not lose sight of other health challenges as we combat COVID-19. World Diabetes Day is a key moment to call attention to this chronic illness, which is increasingly threatening the lives of Africans.”