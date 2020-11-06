By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A social political group Diaspora Network for Good Governance has congratulated the governor of edo state for his resounding victory at the September 19 poll.

A statement yesterday signed by the coordinator worldwide of the group; Comrade Oseghale Joshua Jr. said the governor has been able to display that he is at home with the people and that with his victory, godfatherism has been buried finally in the annals of politicking in edo state.

The group said since Edo state has become a pacesetter in letting the people choose their candidate as exemplified in the last election, “it is expected that the same will be replicated in the forthcoming local government election a few months from now.”

They said it is now viewed worldwide that Governor Obaseki has assumed that stage as a proponent of modern democracy, “a feat members of the group both home and abroad are sincerely proud of”

“The Diaspora Network for Good Governance also used this opportunity to call on those working with the governor to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the name he has already made is not tarnished especially in the area of electing those to represent the people in the local government administration.”

The Coordinator said they are looking forward to the inauguration of the second tenure of the governor nicknamed “Wake and SWee, which of cause will be a launch pad for total end of godfatherism and the first test of popularity for those to be elected into any elective positions like the Edo state house of assembly, house of representatives, Senate and local government councils.”