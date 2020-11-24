By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

The former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Seriake Dickson, has said that those who killed a police officer in a late night attack on his compound on November 19, 2020, will not go unpunished.

He stressed that all efforts would be made to ensure that those who planned, executed and funded the reprehensible act were brought to justice.

The former Governor made the comment when he visited his Toru Orua country home with party leaders, government officials, top stakeholders and supporters from the Bayelsa West Senatorial District on Tuesday.

Dickson, who visited his compound for the first time since the unfortunate attack, repeated his call on all Bayelsans and the Ijaw nation to volunteer necessary information that could lead to the immediate arrest of the murderous hoodlums.

He lamented that the hoodlums who killed the policeman also took away his weapon and called on the security agencies to ensure a speedy investigation of the cruel action.

He said that the criminals forced their way into a church and ransacked it while looking for whatever object of their mission.

Dickson, who condoled with the family of the late policeman, said that he was in touch with them.

He said that it was not true that the assailants were on a mission to attack anybody but to perpetrate other criminal activities as shown by the ransacking of the church.

He stated: “We call for calm. There should be no hasty conclusion, there should be know reprisals for whatever reason.

“We promise that the late officer will have justice served. Whoever was part this dastardly act, whoever committed this cowardly and criminal act that led to the death of this officer, whoever conspired, whoever procured, whoever guided or supported and encouraged by whatever means whatsoever, will be apprehended and justice will be served.

“This we promise and so I want to call on all particularly in this election period to go about their electioneering activities peacefully. On the election day you should turn out in en masse to vote and as at today there is virtually no opposition.

“I want to thank everybody for their condolence and expression of concern over the dastardly act that took place here a couple of days ago. We were conducted round the Chapel, and we have seen things for ourselves.

“I want to on behalf of everybody express our profound condolence and our heartfelt concern to the bereaved family of the gallant officer, who by the way is another Bayelsan who is from Agbura community.

“We are in touch the family and a number of people will be joining me to pay condolence visit and commiserate with the family of the late officer.” He said

He urged his teeming supporters to be calm and await the outcome of police investigation into the crime.

Meanwhile, the member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Fred Agbedi, has condemned in strong terms the armed attack on the Toru-Orua residence of Dickson.

Agbedi in a statement he personally signed described the armed invasion of Dickson’s country home in which a policeman was killed, as dastardly and callous.

He said it was totally unacceptable that such a reprehensible and brazen violence would be visited on the country home of the former governor, who is a leader of Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation.

The federal lawmaker expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State over the gruesome killing of the gallant officer in the unwarranted attack.

Agbedi also commiserated with the family of the deceased officer and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He urged the police to do everything possible to fish out the perpetrators of the crime with a view to bringing them to book to serve as a deterrent.