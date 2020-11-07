The latest offering from award winning filmmaker, Dickson Iroegbu, The Good Husband, will open in cinemas across the country as from November 13. The movie is from the stable of Teamwork Studios Limited.

Produced and directed by Dickson Iroegbu, the star-studded movie x-rays the relationship between a man and woman in a marital union. It also highlights a situation where couples that feel they have figured out what makes a happy home, suddenly realise that it takes a lifetime to unravel what truly works in marriage.

Starring Sam Dede, Monalisa Chinda, Francis Duru, Thelma Okoduwa-Ojiji, Paul Sambo, Bassey Ekpo Bassey, and introducing Eeefy Ike and Shield Nwazuruahu, Iroegbu who has produced and directed over 20 blockbuster movies such as, Women’s Cot, Critical Condition, Unfaithful, Romantic Attraction and The Mayors, which earned him Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Director at African Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, recently released the trailer of The Good Husband and there is so much expectation since the movie will his first since he made a come back to the scene.

