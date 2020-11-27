The funeral of Argentina icon and World Cup legend Diego Maradona has taken place in Buenos Aires, with a small ceremony of only family and close friends, BBC reports.

Maradona was buried at Jardin Bella Vista cemetery next to the graves of his parents, Dalma and Diego Sr, who died in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

Maradona sadly passed away earlier this week on 25 November, at the age of 60 and Argentina immediately went in to three days of national mourning for their hero.

He was regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time,and was the inspiration for Argentina’s World Cup success in Mexico in 1986, winning the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

An autopsy report said he died in his sleep after suffering heart failure, only two weeks after leaving hospital following surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.

Maradona’s daughters Dalma, 33, and Giannina, 31, together with his ex-wife and childhood sweetheart, were pictured in tears as they left for the funeral.

Diego Maradona is survived by five children and his ex-wife, 58-year-old Claudia Villafane, whom he divorced in 2004 after 20 years of marriage.

